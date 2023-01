Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Eastern Washington 12-7; Northern Colorado 6-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Northern Colorado Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Eastern Washington winning the first 85-76 and Northern Colorado taking the second 68-67.

This past Saturday, Northern Colorado narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Portland State Vikings 69-67.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid win over the Montana Grizzlies on Monday, winning 64-57.

Northern Colorado got away with a 68-67 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved the Eagles out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Washington have won eight out of their last 14 games against Northern Colorado.