Who's Playing
Idaho @ Northern Colorado
Current Records: Idaho 8-12; Northern Colorado 6-13
What to Know
The Northern Colorado Bears are 10-3 against the Idaho Vandals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bears and Idaho will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado won both of their matches against Idaho last season (87-70 and 98-94) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Northern Colorado came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday, falling 83-75.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Idaho beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 88-83 on Thursday.
Northern Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
The Bears are now 6-13 while the Vandals sit at 8-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Northern Colorado has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Idaho's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. Maybe that strength will give Idaho the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Northern Colorado have won ten out of their last 13 games against Idaho.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Northern Colorado 98 vs. Idaho 94
- Jan 20, 2022 - Northern Colorado 87 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 16, 2021 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Idaho 61
- Jan 14, 2021 - Northern Colorado 74 vs. Idaho 54
- Feb 27, 2020 - Northern Colorado 93 vs. Idaho 49
- Jan 25, 2020 - Northern Colorado 74 vs. Idaho 53
- Feb 14, 2019 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Idaho 47
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Colorado 83 vs. Idaho 79
- Jan 25, 2018 - Northern Colorado 80 vs. Idaho 63
- Dec 31, 2017 - Northern Colorado 81 vs. Idaho 77
- Feb 09, 2017 - Idaho 88 vs. Northern Colorado 76
- Feb 11, 2016 - Idaho 73 vs. Northern Colorado 67
- Jan 02, 2016 - Idaho 75 vs. Northern Colorado 70