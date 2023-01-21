Who's Playing

Idaho @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Idaho 8-12; Northern Colorado 6-13

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears are 10-3 against the Idaho Vandals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bears and Idaho will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado won both of their matches against Idaho last season (87-70 and 98-94) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Northern Colorado came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday, falling 83-75.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Idaho beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 88-83 on Thursday.

Northern Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The Bears are now 6-13 while the Vandals sit at 8-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Northern Colorado has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Idaho's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. Maybe that strength will give Idaho the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Colorado have won ten out of their last 13 games against Idaho.