Who's Playing
Idaho State @ Northern Colorado
Current Records: Idaho State 11-19; Northern Colorado 10-19
What to Know
The Idaho State Bengals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bengals and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Idaho State should still be riding high after a victory, while Northern Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.
Idaho State beat the Eastern Washington Eagles 71-63 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Northern Colorado as they fell 85-82 to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks this past Saturday.
Idaho State is expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Bengals were able to grind out a solid win over the Bears in the teams' previous meeting last December, winning 90-83. The rematch might be a little tougher for Idaho State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Northern Colorado have won nine out of their last 15 games against Idaho State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Idaho State 90 vs. Northern Colorado 83
- Feb 21, 2022 - Northern Colorado 77 vs. Idaho State 70
- Feb 17, 2022 - Idaho State 61 vs. Northern Colorado 58
- Dec 23, 2020 - Idaho State 71 vs. Northern Colorado 56
- Dec 22, 2020 - Northern Colorado 69 vs. Idaho State 64
- Feb 22, 2020 - Northern Colorado 85 vs. Idaho State 72
- Jan 30, 2020 - Northern Colorado 83 vs. Idaho State 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Northern Colorado 71 vs. Idaho State 62
- Jan 21, 2019 - Northern Colorado 77 vs. Idaho State 53
- Feb 08, 2018 - Northern Colorado 85 vs. Idaho State 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - Northern Colorado 94 vs. Idaho State 80
- Feb 18, 2017 - Northern Colorado 87 vs. Idaho State 81
- Jan 19, 2017 - Idaho State 73 vs. Northern Colorado 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Idaho State 90 vs. Northern Colorado 57
- Jan 07, 2016 - Idaho State 83 vs. Northern Colorado 78