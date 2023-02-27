Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Idaho State 11-19; Northern Colorado 10-19

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bengals and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Idaho State should still be riding high after a victory, while Northern Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.

Idaho State beat the Eastern Washington Eagles 71-63 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Northern Colorado as they fell 85-82 to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks this past Saturday.

Idaho State is expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Bengals were able to grind out a solid win over the Bears in the teams' previous meeting last December, winning 90-83. The rematch might be a little tougher for Idaho State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northern Colorado have won nine out of their last 15 games against Idaho State.