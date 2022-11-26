Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Jacksonville State 2-3; Northern Colorado 2-4

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday at The Pit. Jacksonville State will be hoping to build upon the 79-76 win they picked up against Northern Colorado when they previously played in December of 2015.

On Friday, the Gamecocks lost to the New Mexico Lobos on the road by a decisive 79-61 margin. The top scorer for Jacksonville State was guard Skyelar Potter (13 points).

Meanwhile, Northern Colorado was able to grind out a solid win over the North Dakota State Bison on Friday, winning 80-70.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Jacksonville State is expected to win a tight contest. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 1-3.

Northern Colorado's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Jacksonville State's loss dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if the Gamecocks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.