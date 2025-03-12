The 2024-25 Big Sky Tournament championship game is here, and No. 1 seed Northern Colorado Bears (25-8, 15-3) is set to take on No. 2 seed Montana Grizzlies (24-9, 15-3) in Boise on Wednesday. The Bears dominated the Montana State Bobcats 72-45 in a semifinal matchup on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory, while the Grizzlies won their third straight by taking down the Idaho Vandals 78-55.

Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. ET at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Id. The latest Northern Colorado vs. Montana odds from SportsLine consensus list the Bears as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Before making any Montana vs. Northern Colorado picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Northern Colorado vs. Montana and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Montana vs. Northern Colorado:

Northern Colorado vs. Montana spread: Bears -2.5

Northern Colorado vs. Montana over/under: 146.5 points

Northern Colorado vs. Montana money line: Bears -150, Grizzlies +124

Northern Colorado vs. Montana picks: See picks here

Northern Colorado vs. Montana streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Montana can cover

These teams split their two-game regular season series, but Montana came out on top in the last meeting 86-78 while covering as the 5.5-point underdog. The Grizzlies are 14-11-3 ATS this season and have covered in three straight games.

In that last meeting, Joe Pridgen dominated with four defensive rebounds, three blocks and 13 points. The senior guard ranked fourth in the Big Sky this season in rebounding, and he gives the Grizzlies an opportunity to come out on top against a Northern Colorado side with big field goal scorers. Top scorer Money Williams has averaged 13.5 points per game this season for the Grizzlies, and he will lead Montana's offensive attack after posting 13 points and making 100% of his free throws against Idaho. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Northern Colorado can cover

After falling at home to Montana on Feb. 6, the Bears finished the regular season winning six of seven games while covering the spread in five times. They have covered the spread in each of their playoff games, and held both Weber State and Montana State to under 55 points.

Northern Colorado's offense led the Big Sky this season with 80.8 average points per game. They have gotten top-10 scoring from forward Isaiah Hawthorne (17.5) and guard Langston Reynolds (15.9), and senior guard Jaron Rillie ranked third in the conference in assists per game (4.6). Reynolds also led the conference with a field goal percentage of 60.9, which is expected to challenge a Montana defense that ranked eighth out of 10 in Big Sky play this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Northern Colorado vs. Montana picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 156 points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Montana vs. Northern Colorado, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since 2023, and find out.