Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: North Dakota State 1-4; Northern Colorado 1-4

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison will take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at The Pit. North Dakota State should still be riding high after a big victory, while Northern Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went the Bison's way against the Crown College Storm on Sunday as they made off with a 76-55 win.

As for Northern Colorado, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 70-69 to the Colorado Christian Cougars.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Dakota State is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with North Dakota State, who are 2-2 against the spread.

The Bison's win brought them up to 1-4 while the Bears' defeat pulled them down to an identical 1-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Dakota State is 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. Northern Colorados have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 350th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.