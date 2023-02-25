Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Northern Arizona 8-21; Northern Colorado 10-18

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bears and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Arizona will be strutting in after a win while Northern Colorado will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, Northern Colorado lost to the Eastern Washington Eagles on the road by a decisive 89-77 margin.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona took their game against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday by a conclusive 72-50 score.

Northern Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Bears against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Northern Colorado is now 10-18 while the Lumberjacks sit at 8-21. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northern Colorado has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizonas have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Odds

The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Colorado have won eight out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.