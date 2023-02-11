Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Sacramento State 12-13; Northern Colorado 9-16

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Sky battle as the Sacramento State Hornets and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado will be strutting in after a victory while Sacramento State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Hornets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 77-55 punch to the gut against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bears were able to grind out a solid win over the Portland State Vikings on Thursday, winning 88-79.

Sacramento State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Sacramento State is now 12-13 while Northern Colorado sits at 9-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are stumbling into the matchup with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.5 on average. The Bears have had an even harder time: they are 348th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Odds

The Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Colorado have won nine out of their last 12 games against Sacramento State.