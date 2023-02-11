Who's Playing
Sacramento State @ Northern Colorado
Current Records: Sacramento State 12-13; Northern Colorado 9-16
What to Know
The Northern Colorado Bears have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Sacramento State Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Bears netted an 88-79 win over the Portland State Vikings on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Sacramento State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 77-55 punch to the gut against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Thursday.
Northern Colorado is now 9-16 while Sacramento State sits at 12-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: Northern Colorado is stumbling into the matchup with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. The Hornets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 357th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
Series History
Northern Colorado have won nine out of their last 12 games against Sacramento State.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Sacramento State 72 vs. Northern Colorado 64
- Feb 10, 2022 - Northern Colorado 79 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Jan 08, 2022 - Sacramento State 85 vs. Northern Colorado 71
- Mar 10, 2021 - Northern Colorado 90 vs. Sacramento State 83
- Feb 15, 2020 - Northern Colorado 68 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Jan 16, 2020 - Northern Colorado 71 vs. Sacramento State 52
- Feb 09, 2019 - Northern Colorado 65 vs. Sacramento State 59
- Dec 29, 2018 - Northern Colorado 70 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Sacramento State 88 vs. Northern Colorado 77
- Mar 04, 2017 - Northern Colorado 70 vs. Sacramento State 67
- Dec 29, 2016 - Northern Colorado 69 vs. Sacramento State 53
- Feb 25, 2016 - Northern Colorado 72 vs. Sacramento State 67