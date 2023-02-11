Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: Sacramento State 12-13; Northern Colorado 9-16

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Sacramento State Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Bears netted an 88-79 win over the Portland State Vikings on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 77-55 punch to the gut against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Thursday.

Northern Colorado is now 9-16 while Sacramento State sits at 12-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: Northern Colorado is stumbling into the matchup with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. The Hornets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 357th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Colorado have won nine out of their last 12 games against Sacramento State.