Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Northern Colorado

Current Records: San Jose State 3-1; Northern Colorado 1-2

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Spartans came up short against the Hofstra Pride on Thursday, falling 85-76. The top scorers for SJSU were guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre (17 points), forward Tibet Gorener (17 points), and guard Omari Moore (16 points).

Meanwhile, Northern Colorado was pulverized by the Baylor Bears 95-62 on Monday. Matt Johnson II put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 14 points and eight assists.

SJSU is now 3-1 while Northern Colorado sits at 1-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: SJSU is 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 7.5 on average. Northern Colorado has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 359th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 21.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Jose State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.