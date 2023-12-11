After losing four of their past six games, the Northern Colorado Bears will look to get back on track when they take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in a non-conference matchup on Monday. The Bears (4-4), who were eighth in the Big Sky Conference at 6-12 and 12-20 overall in 2022-23, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Lions (4-6), who finished fifth in the Southland Conference at 9-9 and were 13-20 overall a year ago, are 3-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-Commerce opened its season with three consecutive games against major conference opponents, including Kentucky, which the Lions led by 13 at one point before falling 81-61 on Nov. 10.

Tipoff from Commerce, Texas, is set for noon ET. Northern Colorado leads the all-time series 1-0, winning 80-77 last season. The Bears are 1-point favorites in the latest Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce spread: Northern Colorado -1

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce over/under: 145.5 points

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce money line: Northern Colorado -111, Texas A&M-Commerce -109

UNCO: The Bears have hit the game total over in 17 of their last 29 games (+6.40 units)

TAMC: The Lions have hit the team total over in 9 of their last 12 games at home (+5.55 units)

Why Texas A&M-Commerce can cover

The Lions are led by sophomore forward Jerome Brewer Jr. In 10 starts this season, he is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, one block and one steal in 28.6 minutes of action. He has reached double-digit scoring in three of the last four games, including a 22-point effort in a 97-86 win over Stonehill on Nov. 20. He scored 11 points in a 90-47 loss at SMU last Sunday.

Senior guard Kalen Williams is in his second year in the program, after playing his freshman year at New Mexico State. He has started all 10 games, averaging 12.6 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and one steal per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in three of his last four games, including a 19-point effort against Stonehill. He scored 17 points, dished out five assists and grabbed two board in a 100-48 win over Dallas Christian on Nov. 29.

Why Northern Colorado can cover

Junior forward Saint Thomas is coming off a monster effort with 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 75-71 win over Cal State-Northridge last Saturday. Thomas has reached double-digit scoring in six of eight games, including four double-doubles. He scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 78-77 overtime win over Chicago State on Nov. 21. For the season, he leads the Bears in scoring and rebounding. He is averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals per game.

Also powering Northern Colorado is junior guard Dejour Reaves, who is in his first season with the program. He has scored 10 or more points in seven of eight games, including a high of 24 points against Chicago State. He had 20 points and six rebounds in an 83-64 loss to Colorado State on Nov. 14. For the year, he is averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is also an 84.8% free-throw shooter.

