Who's Playing

Illinois Tech Scarlet Hawks @ Northern Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Illinois Tech 0-0, Northern Illinois 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will host the Illinois Tech Scarlet Hawks to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 13th at Convocation Center.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Illinois Tech were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game.

Looking back to last season, Illinois Tech finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Northern Illinois sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-18.

Illinois Tech came up short against Northern Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2018, falling 73-66. Can Illinois Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.