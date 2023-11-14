Who's Playing

Illinois Tech Scarlet Hawks @ Northern Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Illinois Tech 0-0, Northern Illinois 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Illinois Tech Scarlet Hawks will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Northern Illinois Huskies. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 13th at Convocation Center.

Monday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Illinois Tech were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game.

Looking back to last season, Illinois Tech finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Northern Illinois sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-18.

Illinois Tech came up short against Northern Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2018, falling 73-66. Can Illinois Tech avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.

Nov 17, 2018 - Northern Illinois 73 vs. Illinois Tech 66

Injury Report for Northern Illinois

Keshawn Williams: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Injury Report for Illinois Tech

No Injury Information