Who's Playing

Albany @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Albany 4-9; Northern Illinois 3-8

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Albany Great Danes in a holiday battle at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

NIU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 90-63 punch to the gut against the VCU Rams this past Saturday. The Huskies were surely aware of their 17.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard David Coit just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, Albany ended up a good deal behind the Loyola Chicago Ramblers when they played on Sunday, losing 68-56. Despite the defeat, Albany got a solid performance out of guard Malik Edmead, who had 16 points.

NIU is now 3-8 while Albany sits at 4-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies are stumbling into the game with the sixth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.4 on average. The Great Danes have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.