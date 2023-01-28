Who's Playing
Ball State @ Northern Illinois
Current Records: Ball State 13-7; Northern Illinois 8-12
What to Know
Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ball State Cardinals and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Ball State winning the first 74-67 on the road and NIU taking the second 64-58.
A victory for the Cardinals just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 91-65 punch to the gut against the Buffalo Bulls. That makes it the first time this season Ball State has let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Jarron Coleman, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 27 points.
Meanwhile, NIU was able to grind out a solid win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday, winning 86-76. NIU got double-digit scores from five players: guard David Coit (32), guard Darweshi Hunter (14), guard Kaleb Thornton (13), forward Harvin Ibarguen (12), and guard Zarique Nutter (11).
Northern Illinois' win lifted them to 8-12 while Ball State's defeat dropped them down to 13-7. David Coit will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six dimes on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Ball State's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ball State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northern Illinois.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Northern Illinois 64 vs. Ball State 58
- Jan 27, 2022 - Ball State 74 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Jan 16, 2021 - Ball State 78 vs. Northern Illinois 58
- Dec 08, 2020 - Ball State 79 vs. Northern Illinois 70
- Mar 06, 2020 - Ball State 75 vs. Northern Illinois 54
- Feb 11, 2020 - Ball State 63 vs. Northern Illinois 59
- Mar 08, 2019 - Northern Illinois 64 vs. Ball State 57
- Feb 05, 2019 - Ball State 72 vs. Northern Illinois 71
- Mar 02, 2018 - Northern Illinois 66 vs. Ball State 65
- Feb 20, 2018 - Ball State 77 vs. Northern Illinois 68
- Mar 03, 2017 - Ball State 87 vs. Northern Illinois 82
- Feb 14, 2017 - Ball State 81 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Mar 04, 2016 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Ball State 69
- Feb 19, 2016 - Ball State 63 vs. Northern Illinois 59