Who's Playing

Ball State @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Ball State 13-7; Northern Illinois 8-12

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ball State Cardinals and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Ball State winning the first 74-67 on the road and NIU taking the second 64-58.

A victory for the Cardinals just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 91-65 punch to the gut against the Buffalo Bulls. That makes it the first time this season Ball State has let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Jarron Coleman, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, NIU was able to grind out a solid win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday, winning 86-76. NIU got double-digit scores from five players: guard David Coit (32), guard Darweshi Hunter (14), guard Kaleb Thornton (13), forward Harvin Ibarguen (12), and guard Zarique Nutter (11).

Northern Illinois' win lifted them to 8-12 while Ball State's defeat dropped them down to 13-7. David Coit will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six dimes on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Ball State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ball State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northern Illinois.