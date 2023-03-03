The Eastern Michigan Eagles will try to split their season series with the Northern Illinois Huskies on Friday afternoon. Eastern Michigan came up well short in the first meeting between these teams, as the Huskies cruised to an 88-67 win on Jan. 21. This game was originally scheduled for Friday evening, but it was moved to Friday afternoon due to travel and safety concerns.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Northern Illinois -5.5

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan over/under: 150 points

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Northern Illinois -225, Eastern Michigan +185

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Northern Illinois had one of its best performances of the season in the first meeting between these teams, racing out to a 50-31 lead at halftime in that road game. The Huskies added 38 points in the second half of an 88-67 final, despite being 3-point underdogs. David Coit scored 24 points and dished out five assists, while Zarique Nutter had 19 points and Darweshi Hunter scored 16.

Coit, a sophomore guard, has taken over as the top scorer (16.0) following Keshawn Williams' season-ending injury in early January. Nutter is also in double figures with 12.2 points per game, scoring at least 12 points in eight of his last nine games. Northern Illinois is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games, and it has covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Northern Illinois has been struggling down the stretch, losing four of its last five games coming into this matchup. The Huskies gave up 42 first-half points against Buffalo on Tuesday en route to a double-digit loss. Eastern Michigan, meanwhile, has notched wins in two of its last three games, beating Western Michigan and Ball State last week.

The Eagles were 7-point home underdogs in their win over Ball State, but Emoni Bates poured in 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead his team to the upset. Bates, a talented sophomore guard, leads Eastern Michigan with 19.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been undervalued by the betting market, covering the spread in eight of their last 11 contests.

