Who's Playing

Kent State @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Kent State 16-3; Northern Illinois 7-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Northern Illinois Huskies are heading back home. NIU and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Huskies winning the first 65-63 on the road and Kent State taking the second 63-55.

Everything went NIU's way against the Eastern Michigan Eagles this past Saturday as they made off with an 88-67 win.

Meanwhile, Kent State took their game against the Ball State Cardinals this past Friday by a conclusive 86-65 score. Kent State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Sincere Carry (18), forward Chris Payton (16), guard Jalen Sullinger (13), and guard Malique Jacobs (11).

NIU have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Huskies to 7-12 and the Golden Flashes to 16-3. Both NIU and Kent State have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 13-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kent State have won six out of their last 11 games against Northern Illinois.