Who's Playing

Ohio @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Ohio 12-11; Northern Illinois 10-13

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats and the Northern Illinois Huskies are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. Ohio and the Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bobcats winning the first 74-62 at home and NIU taking the second 58-57.

Ohio netted a 78-68 win over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, NIU beat the Bowling Green Falcons 86-78 this past Saturday.

Their wins bumped Ohio to 12-11 and NIU to 10-13. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Series History

Northern Illinois and Ohio both have six wins in their last 12 games.