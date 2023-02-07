Who's Playing
Ohio @ Northern Illinois
Current Records: Ohio 12-11; Northern Illinois 10-13
What to Know
The Ohio Bobcats and the Northern Illinois Huskies are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. Ohio and the Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bobcats winning the first 74-62 at home and NIU taking the second 58-57.
Ohio netted a 78-68 win over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, NIU beat the Bowling Green Falcons 86-78 this past Saturday.
Their wins bumped Ohio to 12-11 and NIU to 10-13. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Illinois and Ohio both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Mar 04, 2022 - Northern Illinois 58 vs. Ohio 57
- Jan 25, 2022 - Ohio 74 vs. Northern Illinois 62
- Jan 05, 2021 - Ohio 76 vs. Northern Illinois 73
- Jan 28, 2020 - Northern Illinois 61 vs. Ohio 59
- Mar 11, 2019 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Ohio 61
- Jan 29, 2019 - Northern Illinois 71 vs. Ohio 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Illinois 72 vs. Ohio 66
- Jan 06, 2018 - Ohio 78 vs. Northern Illinois 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Ohio 78 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Mar 10, 2016 - Ohio 79 vs. Northern Illinois 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Ohio 80 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Jan 06, 2016 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Ohio 69