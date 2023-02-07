Who's Playing
Ohio @ Northern Illinois
Current Records: Ohio 12-11; Northern Illinois 10-13
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies and the Ohio Bobcats are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. The Huskies and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bobcats winning the first 74-62 at home and NIU taking the second 58-57.
NIU beat the Bowling Green Falcons 86-78 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Ohio was able to grind out a solid win over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday, winning 78-68.
NIU is expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Huskies to 10-13 and the Bobcats to 12-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when NIU and Ohio clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Bobcats are a 4-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Northern Illinois and Ohio both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Mar 04, 2022 - Northern Illinois 58 vs. Ohio 57
- Jan 25, 2022 - Ohio 74 vs. Northern Illinois 62
- Jan 05, 2021 - Ohio 76 vs. Northern Illinois 73
- Jan 28, 2020 - Northern Illinois 61 vs. Ohio 59
- Mar 11, 2019 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Ohio 61
- Jan 29, 2019 - Northern Illinois 71 vs. Ohio 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Illinois 72 vs. Ohio 66
- Jan 06, 2018 - Ohio 78 vs. Northern Illinois 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Ohio 78 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Mar 10, 2016 - Ohio 79 vs. Northern Illinois 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Ohio 80 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Jan 06, 2016 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Ohio 69