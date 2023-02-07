Who's Playing

Ohio @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Ohio 12-11; Northern Illinois 10-13

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies and the Ohio Bobcats are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. The Huskies and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bobcats winning the first 74-62 at home and NIU taking the second 58-57.

NIU beat the Bowling Green Falcons 86-78 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ohio was able to grind out a solid win over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday, winning 78-68.

NIU is expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Huskies to 10-13 and the Bobcats to 12-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when NIU and Ohio clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bobcats are a 4-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Illinois and Ohio both have six wins in their last 12 games.