Who's Playing

Toledo @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Toledo 10-6; Northern Illinois 5-11

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies lost both of their matches to the Toledo Rockets last season on scores of 63-94 and 72-100, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. NIU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Convocation Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while Toledo will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NIU strolled past the Central Michigan Chippewas with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 73-54.

Meanwhile, Toledo received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 75-63 to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

NIU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with NIU, who are 7-7 against the spread.

NIU's victory brought them up to 5-11 while Toledo's loss pulled them down to 10-6. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU is 27th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.1 on average. The Rockets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Rockets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toledo have won eight out of their last 14 games against Northern Illinois.