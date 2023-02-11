Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Northern Illinois
Current Records: Western Michigan 6-18; Northern Illinois 10-14
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid-American clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
NIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 82-76 to the Ohio Bobcats.
Meanwhile, WMU came up short against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, falling 85-78.
The losses put the Huskies at 10-14 and the Broncos at 6-18. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: NIU is 31st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.4 on average. WMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 354th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Illinois and Western Michigan both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Northern Illinois 73 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Feb 01, 2022 - Northern Illinois 75 vs. Western Michigan 56
- Mar 02, 2021 - Western Michigan 73 vs. Northern Illinois 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - Western Michigan 72 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Northern Illinois 58 vs. Western Michigan 52
- Feb 26, 2019 - Northern Illinois 70 vs. Western Michigan 65
- Feb 12, 2019 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Northern Illinois 74
- Feb 17, 2018 - Northern Illinois 75 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Jan 27, 2018 - Western Michigan 79 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Feb 28, 2017 - Western Michigan 70 vs. Northern Illinois 56
- Feb 11, 2017 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Mar 07, 2016 - Northern Illinois 56 vs. Western Michigan 50
- Feb 27, 2016 - Northern Illinois 76 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Jan 16, 2016 - Western Michigan 83 vs. Northern Illinois 69