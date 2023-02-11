Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Western Michigan 6-18; Northern Illinois 10-14

The Northern Illinois Huskies and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid-American clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

NIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 82-76 to the Ohio Bobcats.

Meanwhile, WMU came up short against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, falling 85-78.

The losses put the Huskies at 10-14 and the Broncos at 6-18. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: NIU is 31st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.4 on average. WMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 354th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Illinois and Western Michigan both have seven wins in their last 14 games.