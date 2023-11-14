Who's Playing

Loras Duhawks @ Northern Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Loras 0-0, Northern Iowa 0-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers will host the Loras Duhawks to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 14th at McLeod Center.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loras were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 26 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Iowa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game.

Looking back to last season, Loras finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Northern Iowa sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-17.