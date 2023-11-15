Who's Playing

Loras Duhawks @ Northern Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Loras 0-0, Northern Iowa 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Loras Duhawks will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Northern Iowa Panthers. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 14th at McLeod Center.

Tuesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loras were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 26 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Iowa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game.

Looking back to last season, Loras finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Northern Iowa sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-17.

Injury Report for Northern Iowa

Wes Rubin: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Injury Report for Loras

No Injury Information