Who's Playing

Northern Carolina Tar Heels @ Northern Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Northern Carolina 3-0, Northern Iowa 1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

Northern Carolina has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Northern Carolina might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Friday.

Northern Carolina was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victor by a 77-52 margin over the Highlanders. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.3% better than the opposition, as Northern Carolina's was.

Among those leading the charge was Armando Bacot, who scored 21 points along with 7 rebounds. Jalen Washington was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Bulls on Sunday and fell 74-65.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Michael Duax, who scored 11 points along with 7 rebounds. Less helpful for Northern Iowa was Landon Wolf's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Tar Heels pushed their record up to 3-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 21 points. As for the Panthers, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Northern Carolina and Northern Iowa are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Northern Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.3 points per game. However, it's not like Northern Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Northern Carolina strolled past Northern Iowa in their previous meeting back in November of 2017 by a score of 86-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northern Carolina since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Northern Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Northern Iowa.