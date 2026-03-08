'Arch Madness' concludes on Sunday with a surprising championship matchup between the No. 5 seed UIC Flames and the No. 6 Northern Iowa Panthers. Northern Iowa (19-12, 11-9 MVC) beat Evansville, Illinois State and Bradley to advance to the final. UIC (17-14, 12-8) defeated Murray State and Drake. Northern Iowa is looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, while UIC last appeared in the 'Big Dance' in 2004. These teams split their two regular season matchups both straight up and against the sprad.

Tipoff from the Enterprise Center is set for noon ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Panthers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest UIC vs. Northern Iowa odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 123.5.

Now, the model has simulated UIC vs. Northern Iowa 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Northern Iowa vs. UIC:

Northern Iowa vs. UIC spread: Northern Iowa -2.5 Northern Iowa vs. UIC over/under: 123.5 points Northern Iowa vs. UIC money line: Northern Iowa -162, UIC +134

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (123.5 points). These teams are both known for strong defenses, but they've been competent offensively during Arch Madness. UIC has averaged 82 points during this tournament, while Northern Iowa has averaged 71.7.

The model is expecting the teams to play closer to their tournament scoring averages as opposed to their lower season-long averages. It is projecting 150 combined points as the Over clears 86% of the time in the simulations.

