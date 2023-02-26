Who's Playing

Belmont @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Belmont 20-10; Northern Iowa 13-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Northern Iowa Panthers are heading back home. The Panthers and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at McLeod Center. Belmont should still be riding high after a victory, while Northern Iowa will be looking to get back in the win column.

A win for Northern Iowa just wasn't in the stars this past Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 86-63 defeat to the Southern Illinois Salukis. A silver lining for Northern Iowa was the play of guard Tytan Anderson, who had 21 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Belmont escaped with a win this past Wednesday against the Indiana State Sycamores by the margin of a single free throw, 89-88. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Five players on the Bruins scored in the double digits: guard Ben Sheppard (18), guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (16), forward Drew Friberg (15), guard Keishawn Davidson (14), and forward Cade Tyson (13). Drew Friberg's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Drake Bulldogs last week.

Northern Iowa's loss took them down to 13-16 while Belmont's win pulled them up to 20-10. In Belmont's victory, Friberg had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds and Ja'Kobi Gillespie had 16 points. We'll see if the Panthers have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bruins are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.