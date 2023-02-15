Who's Playing
Drake @ Northern Iowa
Current Records: Drake 21-6; Northern Iowa 12-14
What to Know
A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Northern Iowa Panthers and the Drake Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at McLeod Center. Drake will be strutting in after a victory while Northern Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Panthers received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-62 to the Indiana State Sycamores. Guard Bowen Born had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just five points on 1-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, everything went the Bulldogs' way against the Southern Illinois Salukis this past Saturday as they made off with an 82-59 win. Among those leading the charge for Drake was guard Roman Penn, who had 21 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.
Northern Iowa is expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Northern Iowa is now 12-14 while Drake sits at 21-6. The Bulldogs are 16-4 after wins this year, and the Panthers are 5-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 17 games against Drake.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Drake 88 vs. Northern Iowa 81
- Feb 05, 2022 - Northern Iowa 74 vs. Drake 69
- Jan 22, 2022 - Drake 82 vs. Northern Iowa 74
- Feb 17, 2021 - Drake 77 vs. Northern Iowa 69
- Feb 10, 2021 - Drake 80 vs. Northern Iowa 59
- Mar 06, 2020 - Drake 77 vs. Northern Iowa 56
- Feb 29, 2020 - Northern Iowa 70 vs. Drake 43
- Feb 08, 2020 - Northern Iowa 83 vs. Drake 73
- Mar 09, 2019 - Northern Iowa 60 vs. Drake 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Drake 83 vs. Northern Iowa 77
- Jan 13, 2019 - Northern Iowa 57 vs. Drake 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Drake 71 vs. Northern Iowa 64
- Jan 16, 2018 - Northern Iowa 68 vs. Drake 54
- Jan 28, 2017 - Northern Iowa 71 vs. Drake 63
- Jan 15, 2017 - Northern Iowa 79 vs. Drake 60
- Feb 06, 2016 - Northern Iowa 82 vs. Drake 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Northern Iowa 77 vs. Drake 44