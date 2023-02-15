Who's Playing

Drake @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Drake 21-6; Northern Iowa 12-14

What to Know

A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Northern Iowa Panthers and the Drake Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at McLeod Center. Drake will be strutting in after a victory while Northern Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Panthers received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-62 to the Indiana State Sycamores. Guard Bowen Born had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just five points on 1-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, everything went the Bulldogs' way against the Southern Illinois Salukis this past Saturday as they made off with an 82-59 win. Among those leading the charge for Drake was guard Roman Penn, who had 21 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Northern Iowa is expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Northern Iowa is now 12-14 while Drake sits at 21-6. The Bulldogs are 16-4 after wins this year, and the Panthers are 5-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 17 games against Drake.