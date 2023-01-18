Who's Playing
Illinois State @ Northern Iowa
Current Records: Illinois State 8-11; Northern Iowa 9-9
What to Know
The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a matchup against the Northern Iowa Panthers since Dec. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Illinois State and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at McLeod Center.
This past Saturday, the Redbirds lost to the Southern Illinois Salukis on the road by a decisive 69-57 margin. Forward Liam McChesney (13 points) and guard Seneca Knight (12 points) were the top scorers for Illinois State.
Meanwhile, Northern Iowa was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 76-72 to the Belmont Bruins. Despite the loss, Northern Iowa had strong showings from guard Trey Campbell, who had 16 points, and guard Michael Duax, who had 12 points. Campbell hadn't helped his team much against the Murray State Racers last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Iowa have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Illinois State.
