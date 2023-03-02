Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Northern Iowa

Regular Season Records: Illinois State 11-20; Northern Iowa 13-17

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Northern Iowa Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 31 of 2019. Illinois State and Northern Iowa are set to clash at 1 p.m. ET March 2 at Enterprise Center in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney. The odds don't look promising for the Redbirds, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Illinois State didn't have too much trouble with the Evansville Aces at home on Sunday as they won 72-53. Among those leading the charge for Illinois State was guard Seneca Knight, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa came up short against the Belmont Bruins on Sunday, falling 83-75. Guard Bowen Born had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 2-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Illinois State's victory lifted them to 11-20 while Northern Iowa's defeat dropped them down to 13-17. We'll see if the Redbirds can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 4-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Iowa have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Illinois State.