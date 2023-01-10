Who's Playing

Murray State @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Murray State 9-7; Northern Iowa 8-8

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers and the Murray State Racers are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at McLeod Center. The Panthers should still be feeling good after a victory, while MSU will be looking to regain their footing.

Northern Iowa had enough points to win and then some against the Southern Illinois Salukis this past Saturday, taking their game 69-57. Northern Iowa's guard Bowen Born looked sharp as he had 27 points. Born hadn't helped his team much against the Valparaiso Beacons last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the matchup between MSU and the Drake Bulldogs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with MSU falling 82-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard JaCobi Wood (20 points) was the top scorer for the Racers.

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Murray State's defeat took them down to 9-7 while Northern Iowa's win pulled them up to 8-8. A win for MSU would reverse both their bad luck and Northern Iowa's good luck. We'll see if MSU manages to pull off that tough task or if Northern Iowa keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 4-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.