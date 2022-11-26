Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Northern Illinois 2-4; Northern Iowa 1-3

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers will square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLeod Center. NIU should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Panthers will be looking to right the ship.

It looks like Northern Iowa got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Grand Canyon Antelopes by a score of 69-67. Guard Tytan Anderson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards.

As for NIU, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their matchup against the LIU Sharks on Wednesday by a conclusive 86-61 score.

Northern Iowa is now 1-3 while NIU sits at 2-4. The Huskies are 0-1 after wins this season, and the Panthers are 0-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

Series History

Northern Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.