Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Northern Illinois 2-4; Northern Iowa 1-3

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at McLeod Center. NIU will be strutting in after a win while Northern Iowa will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Huskies have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the LIU Sharks on Wednesday. NIU put the hurt on LIU with a sharp 86-61 victory.

As for Northern Iowa, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Grand Canyon Antelopes by a score of 69-67. Guard Tytan Anderson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Huskies have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

NIU is now 2-4 while the Panthers sit at 1-3. NIU is 0-1 after wins this season, and Northern Iowa is 0-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.50

Odds

The Panthers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.