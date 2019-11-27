Northern Iowa vs. South Carolina: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Northern Iowa vs. South Carolina basketball game

Who's Playing

Northern Iowa (home) vs. South Carolina (away)

Current Records: Northern Iowa 6-1; South Carolina 4-2

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

It looks like USC got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Wichita State Shockers took down the Gamecocks 70-47.

As for Northern Iowa, it looks like Northern Iowa got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They also played a game with a lot of turnovers (32) and lost 60-55 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. G AJ Green had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

