Northern Iowa vs. South Carolina: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Northern Iowa (home) vs. South Carolina (away)

Current Records: Northern Iowa 6-1; South Carolina 4-2

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

It looks like USC got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Wichita State Shockers took down the Gamecocks 70-47.

As for Northern Iowa, it looks like Northern Iowa got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They also played a game with a lot of turnovers (32) and lost 60-55 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. G AJ Green had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.