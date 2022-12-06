Who's Playing

Toledo @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Toledo 5-3; Northern Iowa 3-4

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toledo Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at McLeod Center. Northern Iowa is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Evansville Aces at home this past Saturday as they won 72-55. Guard Bowen Born took over for Northern Iowa, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 40% of their total).

Meanwhile, Toledo came up short against the George Mason Patriots this past Saturday, falling 80-73. Toledo's loss came about despite a quality game from forward JT Shumate, who had 20 points.

Northern Iowa is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Northern Iowa, who are 3-3 against the spread.

Northern Iowa's win lifted them to 3-4 while Toledo's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. In Northern Iowa's victory, Born shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 29 points and guard Tytan Anderson had 19 points in addition to nine rebounds. We'll see if the Rockets have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.