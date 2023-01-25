Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Northern Iowa

Current Records: Valparaiso 9-12; Northern Iowa 11-9

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons and the Northern Iowa Panthers are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at McLeod Center. The Beacons will be seeking to avenge the 69-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.

Valpo took their contest against the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday by a conclusive 71-51 score. Valpo got double-digit scores from four players: guard Quinton Green (26), guard Kobe King (15), forward Ben Krikke (10), and guard Nick Edwards (10).

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Illinois-Chicago Flames this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 78-72 victory. Northern Iowa can attribute much of their success to guard Michael Duax, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Valpo is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Beacons to 9-12 and the Panthers to 11-9. Quinton Green will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Northern Iowa's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Panthers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northern Iowa have won eight out of their last 11 games against Valparaiso.