Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-0; Northern Kentucky 1-1

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Northern Kentucky Norse at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Arena. Cincinnati will be hoping to build upon the 78-65 win they picked up against NKU when they previously played in December of 2018.

The Bearcats didn't have too much trouble with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at home on Sunday as they won 87-69. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from five players: David DeJulius (22), Jeremiah Davenport (19), Landers Nolley II (14), Mika Adams-Woods (11), and Jarrett Hensley (11).

Meanwhile, NKU was fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Cincinnati-Clermont Cougars 89-49 at home.

Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 3-0 and the Norse to 1-1. On Sunday Cincinnati relied heavily on Jeremiah Davenport, who had 19 points. It will be up to Northern Kentucky's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.