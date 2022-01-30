Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Cleveland State 14-4; Northern Kentucky 10-9

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse haven't won a matchup against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. NKU's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Cleveland State at noon ET Jan. 30 at BB&T Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The PFW Mastodons typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Norse proved too difficult a challenge. NKU was able to grind out a solid win over PFW, winning 59-49.

Meanwhile, the Wright State Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Cleveland State proved too difficult a challenge. The Vikings narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Raiders 71-67.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, NKU lost to Cleveland State on the road by a decisive 72-58 margin. Maybe NKU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: BB&T Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

BB&T Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky and Cleveland State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.