Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: Cleveland State 11-8; Northern Kentucky 11-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Northern Kentucky Norse are heading back home. The Norse and the Cleveland State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Truist Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cleveland State winning the first 72-58 at home and NKU taking the second 78-72.
Everything went NKU's way against the Green Bay Phoenix on Saturday as they made off with a 74-53 win.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State had enough points to win and then some against the PFW Mastodons on Monday, taking their game 72-60.
NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 11-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Norse enter the contest with 9.5 steals per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But the Vikings rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.1 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Norse are a 4.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 78 vs. Cleveland State 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Cleveland State 72 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Cleveland State 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 71
- Jan 08, 2021 - Cleveland State 58 vs. Northern Kentucky 44
- Feb 20, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Cleveland State 59
- Jan 18, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Cleveland State 49
- Feb 23, 2019 - Cleveland State 83 vs. Northern Kentucky 77
- Jan 17, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 91 vs. Cleveland State 76
- Mar 03, 2018 - Cleveland State 89 vs. Northern Kentucky 80
- Feb 03, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 78 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 15, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. Cleveland State 55
- Feb 16, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 62 vs. Cleveland State 60
- Jan 07, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 83 vs. Cleveland State 75
- Feb 25, 2016 - Cleveland State 63 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Jan 16, 2016 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Northern Kentucky 65