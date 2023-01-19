Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Cleveland State 11-8; Northern Kentucky 11-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Northern Kentucky Norse are heading back home. The Norse and the Cleveland State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Truist Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cleveland State winning the first 72-58 at home and NKU taking the second 78-72.

Everything went NKU's way against the Green Bay Phoenix on Saturday as they made off with a 74-53 win.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State had enough points to win and then some against the PFW Mastodons on Monday, taking their game 72-60.

NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 11-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Norse enter the contest with 9.5 steals per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But the Vikings rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.1 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Norse are a 4.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.