The 2023 Horizon League Tournament championship game features the Northern Kentucky Norse (21-12) and the Cleveland State Vikings (21-12) matching up on Tuesday evening. The Norse have won five straight games, beating Youngstown State 75-63 on Monday. Likewise, Cleveland State is rolling right now. The Vikings have won seven of its past eight outings, including a 93-80 victory against Milwaukee on Monday.

Tipoff from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Norse are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 126. Before locking in any Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State spread: Norse -2.5

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State over/under: 126 points

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State money line: Norse -140, Vikings +118

NKU: Norse are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games overall

CLEVST: Vikings are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 neutral site games

Why Northern Kentucky can cover

Junior forward Tristan Enaruna is an athletic and assertive player on the floor. Enaruna has been aggressively attacking the lane and absorbing contact around the rim. He leads the team in both scoring (15.6) and rebounds (6.7), while shooting 51% from the field. He's scored 20-plus in three straight games. On Mar. 2, Enaruna finished with 23 points, seven boards and three blocks.

Senior guard Deshon Parker is a solid playmaker and facilitator in the backcourt. Parker utilizes his court vision to set up the offense and find his teammates constantly. The Ohio native ranks fourth in the conference in assists (4.1) with 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. In his last outing, he totaled nine points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Why Cleveland State can cover

Junior guard Marques Warrick has been the go-to offensive outlet for the Vikings. Warrick has the ability to break down the defense and score from all three levels. The Kentucky native is fourth in the Horizon League in points (19.2). Warrick has recorded at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 games. On March 2, he racked up 22 points and went 5-of-7 from downtown.

Sophomore guard Sam Vinson joins Warrick in the backcourt. Vinson is another ball handler who has the jumper to space the floor. He is very electric and constantly moves to create space. The Kentucky native logs 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. In his last matchup, he supplied 17 points and six boards.

