Who's Playing
Detroit @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: Detroit 6-10; Northern Kentucky 9-7
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Detroit Titans are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Truist Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Detroit winning the first 60-52 at home and the Norse taking the second 77-59.
NKU was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Friday and fell 64-63 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.
Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 90-85 to the Wright State Raiders.
NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-8 against the spread when favored.
NKU didn't have too much trouble with the Titans at home when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 77-59. The Norse's win shoved Detroit out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.89
Odds
The Norse are a 4.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Norse, as the game opened with the Norse as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. Detroit 59
- Feb 18, 2022 - Detroit 60 vs. Northern Kentucky 52
- Feb 05, 2022 - Detroit 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 68
- Mar 02, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 84 vs. Detroit 65
- Jan 03, 2020 - Detroit 66 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Mar 06, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 99 vs. Detroit 88
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 97 vs. Detroit 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 95 vs. Detroit 73
- Jan 28, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 72 vs. Detroit 44
- Jan 07, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 56 vs. Detroit 54
- Jan 22, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 29, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 81 vs. Detroit 70
- Feb 16, 2016 - Detroit 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 68
- Jan 29, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 91 vs. Detroit 83