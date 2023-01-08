Who's Playing

Detroit @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Detroit 6-10; Northern Kentucky 9-7

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Detroit Titans are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Truist Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Detroit winning the first 60-52 at home and the Norse taking the second 77-59.

NKU was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Friday and fell 64-63 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 90-85 to the Wright State Raiders.

NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-8 against the spread when favored.

NKU didn't have too much trouble with the Titans at home when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 77-59. The Norse's win shoved Detroit out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.89

Odds

The Norse are a 4.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Norse, as the game opened with the Norse as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.