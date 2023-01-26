Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Green Bay 2-19; Northern Kentucky 13-8

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse will play host again and welcome the Green Bay Phoenix to Truist Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The Norse will be strutting in after a victory while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NKU took their contest against the PFW Mastodons on Saturday by a conclusive 74-54 score. The oddsmakers were on NKU's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 72-38, which was the final score in Green Bay's tilt against the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday.

This next game looks promising for NKU, who are favored by a full 17 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

NKU is now 13-8 while the Phoenix sit at 2-19. The Norse are 7-5 after wins this year, and Green Bay is 2-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.80

Odds

The Norse are a big 17-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Green Bay.