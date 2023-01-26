Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: Green Bay 2-19; Northern Kentucky 13-8
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse will play host again and welcome the Green Bay Phoenix to Truist Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The Norse will be strutting in after a victory while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NKU took their contest against the PFW Mastodons on Saturday by a conclusive 74-54 score. The oddsmakers were on NKU's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 72-38, which was the final score in Green Bay's tilt against the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday.
This next game looks promising for NKU, who are favored by a full 17 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
NKU is now 13-8 while the Phoenix sit at 2-19. The Norse are 7-5 after wins this year, and Green Bay is 2-16 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.80
Odds
The Norse are a big 17-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Green Bay.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Northern Kentucky 74 vs. Green Bay 53
- Feb 11, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 71 vs. Green Bay 62
- Dec 30, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 79 vs. Green Bay 74
- Feb 13, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 71 vs. Green Bay 66
- Feb 12, 2021 - Green Bay 86 vs. Northern Kentucky 82
- Mar 09, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 80 vs. Green Bay 69
- Jan 31, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 71 vs. Green Bay 62
- Dec 30, 2019 - Green Bay 73 vs. Northern Kentucky 59
- Mar 02, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 86 vs. Green Bay 82
- Jan 24, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 87 vs. Green Bay 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 86 vs. Green Bay 80
- Jan 20, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. Green Bay 65
- Feb 09, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 69 vs. Green Bay 67
- Jan 10, 2017 - Green Bay 80 vs. Northern Kentucky 71
- Feb 04, 2016 - Green Bay 85 vs. Northern Kentucky 78
- Jan 02, 2016 - Green Bay 86 vs. Northern Kentucky 70