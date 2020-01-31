Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 31 predictions from proven model

A Horizon League battle is on tap between the Green Bay Phoenix and the Northern Kentucky Norse at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at the Resch Center. Green Bay is 10-12 overall and 6-4 at home, while NKU is 14-7 overall and 6-5 on the road. Northern Kentucky had a five-game winning streak snapped on Friday. Green Bay saw a three-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday. The Norse are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky odds, while the over-under is set at 154. Before entering any Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky spread: Phoenix +2.5

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky over-under: 154 points

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky money line: Green Bay 130, Northern Kentucky -146

What you need to know about Green Bay

The Phoenix fell 98-94 to Youngstown State in overtime on Saturday. JayQuan McCloud hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 92 in the extra session, but then the Penguins put the Phoenix away with a layup and four free throws. McCloud led Green Bay with 30 points and Cody Schwartz added 15. McCloud leads the team with 16.3 points per game. He has registered back-back-back 30-point games coming into tonight and has three this season.

What you need to know about Northern Kentucky

NKU was steamrolled by Wright State last Friday, 95-63. Tyler Sharpe led the Norse with 18 points. Jalen Tate and Bryson Langdon each had 16 points. It was the first loss for Northern Kentucky since January 3. It was also the largest margin of defeat for the Norse so far this season. They were outscored 48-28 in the first half.

These teams last met on December 30, and Northern Kentucky coasted to a 73-59 victory.

