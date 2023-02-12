Who's Playing
IUPUI @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: IUPUI 4-22; Northern Kentucky 15-11
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Norse and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Truist Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where NKU won 55-42, we could be in for a big score.
The contest between NKU and the Wright State Raiders this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with NKU falling 83-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 103-71, which was the final score in IUPUI's tilt against Wright State this past Wednesday.
NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-12 against the spread when favored.
The Norse are now 15-11 while the Jaguars sit at 4-22. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: NKU ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.7 on average. Less enviably, IUPUI has allowed their opponents an average of eight steals per game, the fifth most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Norse are a big 17-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 16.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won seven out of their last ten games against IUPUI.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 55 vs. IUPUI 42
- Jan 22, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 60 vs. IUPUI 41
- Jan 16, 2021 - IUPUI 65 vs. Northern Kentucky 63
- Jan 15, 2021 - IUPUI 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 69
- Feb 14, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 84 vs. IUPUI 70
- Jan 12, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 96 vs. IUPUI 71
- Feb 01, 2019 - IUPUI 83 vs. Northern Kentucky 77
- Dec 28, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 92 vs. IUPUI 77
- Feb 25, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. IUPUI 56
- Dec 28, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. IUPUI 59