Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: IUPUI 4-22; Northern Kentucky 15-11

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Norse and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Truist Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where NKU won 55-42, we could be in for a big score.

The contest between NKU and the Wright State Raiders this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with NKU falling 83-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 103-71, which was the final score in IUPUI's tilt against Wright State this past Wednesday.

NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-12 against the spread when favored.

The Norse are now 15-11 while the Jaguars sit at 4-22. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: NKU ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.7 on average. Less enviably, IUPUI has allowed their opponents an average of eight steals per game, the fifth most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Norse are a big 17-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won seven out of their last ten games against IUPUI.