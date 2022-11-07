Who's Playing

Kent State @ Northern Kentucky

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Northern Kentucky Norse are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at BB&T Arena. While Kent State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 23-11. NKU also enjoyed a fair amount of success last season, finishing up 20-12.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: BB&T Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

BB&T Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.