Who's Playing
Kent State @ Northern Kentucky
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Northern Kentucky Norse are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at BB&T Arena. While Kent State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 23-11. NKU also enjoyed a fair amount of success last season, finishing up 20-12.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 13, 2020 - Kent State 92 vs. Northern Kentucky 73