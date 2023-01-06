Who's Playing

Oakland @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Oakland 4-11; Northern Kentucky 9-6

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse won both of their matches against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last season (87-78 and 71-66) and are aiming for the same result Friday. NKU and Oakland will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Truist Arena. The Norse are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, NKU wrapped up 2022 with a 55-42 win over the IUPUI Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Oakland wrapped up 2022 with an 81-65 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-7 against the spread when favored.

The Norse are now 9-6 while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 4-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NKU is 33rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. Oakland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Odds

The Norse are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 14 games against Oakland.