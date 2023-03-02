Who's Playing

Oakland @ Northern Kentucky

Regular Season Records: Oakland 13-18; Northern Kentucky 19-12

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 2 at Truist Arena in the second round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. The Norse should still be riding high after a victory, while Oakland will be looking to get back in the win column.

NKU is hoping for another win. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over Oakland on Saturday.

NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NKU ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.3 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Golden Grizzlies are stumbling into the game with the 15th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oakland.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.00

Odds

The Norse are a solid 7-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Norse slightly, as the game opened with the Norse as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oakland.