Who's Playing
Oakland @ Northern Kentucky
Regular Season Records: Oakland 13-18; Northern Kentucky 19-12
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 2 at Truist Arena in the second round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. The Norse should still be riding high after a victory, while Oakland will be looking to get back in the win column.
NKU is hoping for another win. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over Oakland on Saturday.
NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NKU ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.3 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Golden Grizzlies are stumbling into the game with the 15th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oakland.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $74.00
Odds
The Norse are a solid 7-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Norse slightly, as the game opened with the Norse as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oakland.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Northern Kentucky 78 vs. Oakland 69
- Jan 06, 2023 - Oakland 64 vs. Northern Kentucky 63
- Feb 20, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 71 vs. Oakland 66
- Feb 04, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 87 vs. Oakland 78
- Mar 08, 2021 - Oakland 69 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Feb 06, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Oakland 70
- Jan 05, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Oakland 64
- Mar 11, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 64 vs. Oakland 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 79 vs. Oakland 64
- Jan 03, 2019 - Oakland 76 vs. Northern Kentucky 74
- Jan 26, 2018 - Oakland 83 vs. Northern Kentucky 70
- Jan 05, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 87 vs. Oakland 83
- Jan 20, 2017 - Oakland 79 vs. Northern Kentucky 70
- Dec 31, 2016 - Oakland 76 vs. Northern Kentucky 65
- Feb 01, 2016 - Oakland 85 vs. Northern Kentucky 74
- Jan 19, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 90 vs. Oakland 73