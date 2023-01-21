Who's Playing

PFW @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: PFW 13-7; Northern Kentucky 12-8

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse are 4-1 against the PFW Mastodons since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Norse and PFW will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6 p.m. ET at Truist Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last March, where NKU won 57-43, we could be in for a big score.

NKU escaped with a win on Thursday against the Cleveland State Vikings by the margin of a single free throw, 57-56.

Meanwhile, PFW beat the Wright State Raiders 88-80 on Thursday.

Their wins bumped NKU to 12-8 and the Mastodons to 13-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Norse and PFW clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against PFW.

  • Mar 07, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 57 vs. PFW 43
  • Jan 28, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 59 vs. PFW 49
  • Dec 04, 2021 - PFW 71 vs. Northern Kentucky 57
  • Jan 02, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. PFW 68
  • Jan 01, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. PFW 68