Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 3-3; Northern Kentucky 2-4

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be on the road. They will take on the Northern Kentucky Norse at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Truist Arena. The Golden Eagles should still be riding high after a win, while NKU will be looking to regain their footing.

Tennessee Tech has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Truett-McConnell Bears last week. Tennessee Tech was completely in charge, breezing past Truett-McConnell 84-48 at home.

As for NKU, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. This past Wednesday, they lost to the Toledo Rockets by a decisive 82-69 margin.

The Golden Eagles have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Tennessee Tech, who are 2-2 against the spread.

Tennessee Tech's victory brought them up to 3-3 while NKU's defeat pulled them down to 2-4. Tennessee Tech is 1-1 after wins this year, and NKU is 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Norse are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.