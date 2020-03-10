Northern Kentucky vs. UIC odds: 2020 Horizon League Championship picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

After knocking off regular-season champion Wright State in the semifinals, the Illinois-Chicago Flames will battle for an automatic NCAA Tournament bid when they take on the Northern Kentucky Norse in the 2020 Horizon League Tournament Championship Game on Tuesday. The Flames (18-16), who were seeded fourth after going 10-8 in league play, have won three straight, while the Norse (22-9), who finished second in the conference at 13-5, have won three of four and eight of 10.

Tip-off from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. UIC is looking for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2004 and third overall. The Norse are four-point favorites in the Illinois-Chicago vs. Northern Kentucky odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 129.5.



Now, the model has locked in on Northern Kentucky vs. UIC in the Horizon League Championship Game 2020. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for UIC vs. Northern Kentucky.

Illinois-Chicago vs. Northern Kentucky spread: Northern Kentucky -4

Illinois-Chicago vs. Northern Kentucky over-under: 129.5

Illinois-Chicago vs. Northern Kentucky money line: Northern Kentucky -132; UIC +115

UIC: Is 86th nationally in total rebounds at 37.2

NK: Is averaging 72.2 points per game

Why Northern Kentucky can cover

The Norse are no strangers to playing for an NCAA Tournament bid, having defeated Wright State 77-66 in last year's Horizon League Tournament title game. Northern Kentucky has earned its fourth straight winning season, winning 20-plus games in each. The Norse are looking for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and third in four years.

Offensively, senior forward Dantez Walton leads the Norse in scoring (16.3 points) and rebounds (7.0), while also averaging 2.0 assists per game. Walton has been red hot of late, scoring 20 or more points in three of the last seven games, and scored 19 points against Green Bay in Monday's semifinal. He has also recorded four double-doubles this season as well as posting three 30-point performances.

Why Illinois-Chicago can cover

Even so, the Norse aren't a lock to cover the Illinois-Chicago vs. Northern Kentucky spread. That's because the Flames have wins over each of the top three teams in the conference this season. Illinois-Chicago has earned its second winning season over the past three years and are 76-92 (.452) under fifth-year coach Steve McClain, including a 54-48 (.529) mark over the past three seasons. UIC has earned 10 or more wins in three consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

Senior guard Tarkus Ferguson leads the Flames in scoring (14.4 points), rebounds (5.7) and assists (4.9). He has recorded two double-doubles this year, including a 12-point, 10-rebound effort in a win against Wright State on Jan. 12. He also poured in 25 points on Monday in the semifinal victory over the Raiders.

