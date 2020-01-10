Northern Kentucky vs. UIC odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 10 predictions from proven model

The Illinois-Chicago Flames will take on the Northern Kentucky Norse at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Illinois-Chicago is 6-11 overall and 5-4 at home, while Northern Kentucky is 10-6 overall and 4-4 on the road. Northern Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine games. Meanwhile, UIC is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games against Horizon League opponents. The Norse are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Illinois-Chicago vs. Northern Kentucky odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois-Chicago picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Illinois-Chicago vs. Northern Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

UIC lost its third straight game Sunday, falling 64-62 to Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Tarkus Ferguson led the Flames with 19 points, and Braelen Bridges added 14 in the loss. Ferguson enters Friday's matchup averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Bridges, meanwhile, leads the team in rebounds, averaging 4.9 boards per game.

Northern Kentucky strolled past Oakland with points to spare on Sunday, downing the Golden Grizzlies 75-64. Bryson Langdon led the Norse with 21 points, Trevon Faulkner added 12 points and Jalen Tate chipped in 11 points.

Illinois-Chicago got away with a 69-67 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. However, Northern Kentucky has won five of its last six meetings against the Flames.

So who wins Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois-Chicago? And which side of the spread cashes in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Illinois-Chicago vs. Northern Kentucky spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.